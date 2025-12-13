Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
55% Indians plan winter trips; Goa, Kerala lead demand, says report

55% Indians plan winter trips; Goa, Kerala lead demand, says report

Indians are travelling in winter not just for holidays, but also to unwind and relax, the report said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Dec 13 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Around 55 per cent of Indian travellers plan winter trips every year, and Goa and Kerala remain top choices for them during the travel season, according to an Airbnb report.

"This winter season, Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan and the Himalayan states dominate domestic travel interest on Airbnb, owing to their beaches, backwaters, heritage, winter weather and outdoor experiences," Airbnb Country Head, India and Southeast Asia, Amanpreet Bajaj said, quoting the report based on Airbnb internal data.

He said 55 per cent of Indian travellers plan winter trips every year, signalling how winter has evolved as one of the country's favourite travel seasons for exploration and downtime, mainly fuelled by favourable cooler weather and scenic winter landscapes.

 

Alongside these favourites, he said, there is also a strong momentum for emerging pockets such as Agatti in Lakshadweep, Guwahati, smaller cities in Punjab and lesser-known coastal or backwater towns in Kerala.

This report by Airbnb is based on a survey conducted by Focaldata in October 2025 among 2,155 Indian respondents.

The report further revealed that younger travellers are also driving interest in spiritual-leisure destinations like Varanasi and Vrindavan, creating a wider and more diverse winter map for India.

"Nearly half of all winter travellers come from GenZ and Millennial cohorts, choosing winter travel for its comfort, cooler weather and more scenic landscapes," Bajaj added.

According to the report, Indians are travelling in winter not just for holidays, but also to unwind and relax, with almost 30 per cent of respondents saying they travel to celebrate the seasonal holidays. Another 30 per cent cited it was for relaxation and almost 20 per cent said they want to discover seasonal or cultural experiences during winter.

When it came to the choice of people they wanted to travel with, the report found that Indians remained deeply social and communal.

Indians continue to prioritise travel with their closest circles, with almost 50 per cent exploring with their partner or spouse, while one-third go with friends, it said.

Almost 30 per cent of the respondents said they plan trips with multi-generational families, added the report.

"Today's travellers are seeking experiences that are spontaneous, expressive, and immersive. From Goa's beaches and Kerala's backwaters to mountain getaways in Manali and Mussoorie and the cultural heritage of Udaipur and Jaipur, we're seeing Indians explore their own country in new and meaningful ways," Bajaj added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

