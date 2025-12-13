Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Railways' fake ID drive slashes IRCTC new accounts to 5,000 daily from 100K

Railways' fake ID drive slashes IRCTC new accounts to 5,000 daily from 100K

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that the crackdown by Indian Railways on train ticket booking through fake identities is yielding positive results

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

With a new, stringent system to establish user identity, the number of new user IDs being added daily on the IRCTC website has declined to about 5,000 from nearly one lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that the crackdown by Indian Railways on train ticket booking through fake identities is yielding positive results, according to a press note.

Before the latest reforms, this number had touched nearly one lakh new user IDs per day, it said.

"Following the introduction of a stringent system to establish user identity and detect fake IDs, about 5,000 new user IDs are now being added daily on the IRCTC website," the note said.

 

The officials stated that these steps have already helped Indian Railways deactivate 3.03 crore fake accounts.

"Another 2.7 crore user IDs have either been temporarily suspended or identified for suspension based on the suspicious activities they are indulging in," they said.

The Union minister directed officials to ensure that the ticketing system is reformed to a level where all travellers are able to book tickets easily through a real and genuine user ID, the press note added.

Additionally, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials to provide local cuisine of the region in Vande Bharat trains.

Introducing local cuisine that reflects the culture and tastes of the regions being traversed will significantly enhance the passenger experience, officials said.

This facility will be expanded to all the trains progressively in future, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways IRCTC ID cards

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

