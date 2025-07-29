Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 01:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman & Nicobar Islands, no deaths reported

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman & Nicobar Islands, no deaths reported

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands early Tuesday; no deaths or damage have been reported

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:28 AM IST

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a report by Reuters, which cited the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
 
The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres (approximately 6.2 miles), the GFZ stated. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. 
 
 
Notably, the Andaman Sea and the surrounding islands lie in a highly active seismic zone. This makes the area susceptible to frequent earthquakes and potential tsunami threats.

Topics : Andaman and Nicobar Islands Earthquake Tsunami

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:25 AM IST

