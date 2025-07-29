6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman & Nicobar Islands, no deaths reported

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a report by Reuters, which cited the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres (approximately 6.2 miles), the GFZ stated. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.
EQ of M: 6.3, On: 29/07/2025 00:11:50 IST, Lat: 6.82 N, Long: 93.37 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/QZdzAeIift— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 28, 2025
Notably, the Andaman Sea and the surrounding islands lie in a highly active seismic zone. This makes the area susceptible to frequent earthquakes and potential tsunami threats.