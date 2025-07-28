Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NEP making contribution to holistic development of students: PM Modi

NEP making contribution to holistic development of students: PM Modi

The prime minister noted that in Amrit Kaal, India is rapidly moving towards the creation of a grand and developed country

Modi, Narendra Modi

Education is the medium that makes a person self-reliant and a nation strong, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there have been many positive changes in the field of education during the last five years and the new National Education Policy (NEP) is making a significant contribution to the holistic and multidimensional development of students by encouraging research and innovation.

In a message on the completion of five years of NEP, Modi noted that the Ministry of Education is organising Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) on Tuesday and new initiatives will be launched in the field of education during the programme.

"Education is the medium that makes a person self-reliant and a nation strong. Our aim is to ensure such an education system in which students can move forward according to their interest, ability and dreams. Today, the country is moving on the path of progress by equipping the education related to the glorious Indian culture with technology and global standards.

 

"There have been many positive changes in the field of education during the last five years. Whether it is education in mother tongue, strengthening school education or giving special emphasis on skill-based education, the National Education Policy is making a significant contribution to the holistic and multidimensional development of students by encouraging research and innovation," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that in Amrit Kaal, India is rapidly moving towards the creation of a grand and developed country.

Also Read

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

Back in the sun: Patient and constructive diplomacy pays off in Maldivespremium

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

No Modi-Trump call took place, Jaishankar clarifies on Operation Sindoor

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Parliament LIVE news: Retaliation by Army forced Pakistan to bow down, says Rajnath Singh

clean energy

US, once a clean energy superpower, is trailing behind India in power boom

BYD

BYD runs India remotely as tensions with China shut out top brass

"During this period, the role of National Education Policy-2020 will be important in promoting the confidence, curiosity and creativity of our youth. The shiksha samagam is a symbol of our shared resolve and spirit of cooperation.

"I am confident that this event will not only give educational institutions an opportunity to share their best practices, strategies and achievements, but will also further strengthen the continuous efforts for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy," he said.

The Ministry of Education is organising the ABSS on Tuesday to coincide with the fifth anniversary of NEP, when academicians, policymakers, educators, industry leaders and government will review the progress made so far in implementing the ambitious policy.

The deliberations during ABSS 2025 will focus on making education more accessible, practical, skill-oriented and seamlessly integrated with employment opportunities, ensuring students are equipped for a dynamic global economy, they said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to inaugurate the conference that is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Defence minister Rajnath Singh

No losses to military assets in Operation Sindoor, says Rajnath Singh

Supreme Court, SC

Why wait until now to challenge inquiry, Supreme Court asks Justice Varma

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote during second phase of Bihar elections at Gaya

Supreme Court refuses to stay publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar

Rashtriya Rifles

Three terrorists, including Pahalgam attack planner, killed: Officials

jammu and kashmir

Domestic tourist visits to J-K during Jan-June stood at over 9.5 mn: Govt

Topics : Narendra Modi national education policy Education ministry Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon