Supreme Court refuses to stay publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar

Supreme Court refuses to stay publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar

Supreme Court allows ECI to continue using Aadhaar and voter ID as identity proof for roll revision in Bihar, says these documents have some sanctity

Voters wait in queue to cast their vote during second phase of Bihar elections at Gaya

On 10 July, the court had told the ECI to consider Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and ration cards as acceptable documents for the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, but directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to continue accepting Aadhaar and voter identity cards as valid identity proofs for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, stating that they have “some sanctity”.
 
“As far as ration cards are concerned, we can say they can be forged easily, but Aadhaar and voter cards have some sanctity and have a presumption of genuineness. You continue accepting these documents,” the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said.
 
 
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, urged the court not to allow finalisation of the electoral rolls in the interim. The bench, however, noted that the petitioners had not sought interim relief during the last hearing and, therefore, it could not be granted now.
 
The court said it would take a final decision after hearing all parties in the case on Tuesday. The ECI can deal with cases of forgery on a case-to-case basis, as any document can be forged, the two-judge bench remarked.
 
On 10 July, the court had told the ECI to consider Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and ration cards as acceptable documents for the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election. It also clarified that this direction does not imply that the ECI must include a person’s name in the roll solely on the basis of these documents. 

“We have noted that, anyway, you have said your list is not exhaustive. If you have a good reason to discard Aadhaar, you do it, give reasons,” the court said.
 
In a counter-affidavit, the ECI had stated that Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards cannot be considered as proof of voter eligibility under the ongoing exercise for electoral roll revision in Bihar. The commission said the three documents do not meet the required standards for verifying eligibility during the process.
 
The court is hearing pleas challenging the ECI’s 24 June directive ordering a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
 
The directive mandates that voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll submit documents proving their citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also furnish the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national.
 
On Monday, the court also observed that the petitions raised “an important question which goes to the very root of the functioning of democracy in the country — the right to vote”.

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Supreme Court

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

