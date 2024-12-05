Business Standard
63 'specialists' appointed in govt departments via lateral entry: Centre

Lateral recruitment at the levels of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments

Jitendra Singh

Singh said eight joint secretaries were appointed in 2019, including five on contractual basis. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As many as 63 specialists have been appointed in different Central government departments through the lateral entry mode from 2019 to 2023, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Of these, 35 were appointed on contract basis and the remaining 28 on deputation, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply in the Upper House.

"Lateral recruitment at the levels of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area," Singh said.

Giving details, Singh said eight joint secretaries were appointed in 2019, including five on contractual basis and three through deputation from other government departments/organisations.

 

Thitry recruitments were made in 2021 at the levels of joint secretary (3), director (18) and deputy secretary (9). Of these, 14 were on contract and 16 were through deputation, the minister said.

In 2023, 25 such specialists were appointed, including three joint secretaries, 15 directors and seven deputy secretaries. Of them, 16 were appointed on contract basis and nine through deputation, the minister's reply said.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

