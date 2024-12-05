Business Standard
Delhi Metro Blue Line restored after 6-hour disruption due to cable theft

The DMRC, on Thursday morning, had reported a theft of signalling cables between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line have now been restored.
 
Services on the Blue Line were disrupted for nearly six hours on Thursday morning due to the theft of signalling cables between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers.
 
The Blue Line, linking Dwarka Sector 21 with Noida City Centre and Vaishali, is one of the busiest metro corridors, catering to a high volume of daily commuters.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said: "Blue Line Update: Necessary work to restore signalling cables has been carried out on the affected section, and services are running normally now on the Blue Line since 1:38 pm."
 

At 8 am today, the DMRC had alerted commuters about the incident and later confirmed that normal services had resumed at 1:38 pm.
 
Earlier, DMRC had reported that train operations on the Blue Line were being regulated from the morning due to suspected theft and damage to signalling cables by miscreants on the affected stretch.
 
Trains operated at reduced speeds between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar, resulting in train bunching and extended waiting times. This led to overcrowding both on platforms and inside trains, an official said.
 
Reacting to the incident, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Amit Shah ji, what is happening in Delhi? The cable of the Delhi Metro has been stolen. Nothing is safe. Do something," the AAP convener wrote on X in Hindi.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

