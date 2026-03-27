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Home / India News / 7 killed, 5 injured in avalanches along Srinagar-Leh national highway

7 killed, 5 injured in avalanches along Srinagar-Leh national highway

Seven killed, five injured after avalanches hit vehicles near Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway; rescue operations underway

Avalanche

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Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

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Seven people were killed and five others injured after multiple avalanches hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Friday, officials said.

The avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg in the afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris, they said.

The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the incident and efforts were on to clear the snow and rescue the trapped.

In a post on X, Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the death of seven people in the incident.

"Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh posted on X.

 

He said all required assistance is being provided to the injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Zojila tunnel Srinagar Avalanche Leh

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

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