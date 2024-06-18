Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

77% rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

About 77 per cent or 14.88 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections till now, according to official data

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About 77 per cent or 14.88 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections till now, according to official data.
There are a total of 19.31 crore rural households in the country, according to official data by the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to official data, 14,88,16,184 out of a total of 19,31,21,778 rural households have been provided with a tap water connection so far.
Eleven states and Union Territories (UT) have achieved 100 per cent coverage in rural areas, the data showed.
A total of 16 states and UTs have tap water coverage between 75-100 per cent and five states have coverage of 50-75 per cent. Rajasthan and West Bengal have below 50 per cent coverage, according to the data.
Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission rural households water supply Andhra Pradesh West Bengal rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon