Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

K'taka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

The SIT had sought her custody in connection with the kidnapping of a house-help in K R Nagar in Mysuru district, after she failed to attend questioning

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna who has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of former JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case involving one of the victims of her son's sexual assaults.
The Court emphasised that Bhavani had already answered 85 questions during the investigation, making it unfair to claim she was not cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing sexual abuse cases against Prajwal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The SIT had sought her custody in connection with the kidnapping of a house-help in K R Nagar in Mysuru district, after she failed to attend questioning.
Justice Krishna S Dixit, while allowing Bhavani's petition seeking anticipatory bail, urged that media trials be avoided and underlined the importance of not making unnecessary arrests of women, noting their central role in families.
The judge also highlighted that the allegations of non-cooperation were unconvincing since Bhavani had already provided extensive responses during her interrogation. The Court dismissed the SIT's argument that she had given misleading answers.
On June 7, the court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Bhavani with conditions preventing her from entering Mysuru and Hassan districts, and it was then extended on June 14.
In addition to earlier conditions, the Court on Tuesday permitted the SIT to take her to Hassan and Mysuru districts for their investigation.
Bhavani is accused of trying to prevent the woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal, from filing a complaint.
Prajwal is currently in SIT custody for allegedly sexually abusing several women and capturing the assaults on video.
The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.
SIT officials arrested Prajwal soon after he landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Germany on May 31. He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : High court judges JDS Janata Dal (Secular) south india Karnataka government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon