7th child dies in MP's Chhindwara from suspected kidney infection in Sept

7th child dies in MP's Chhindwara from suspected kidney infection in Sept

Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh said government doctors have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care to children showing symptoms of the infection and remain fully proactive

District hospital paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel said seven children -- aged between one and seven years -- have succumbed to the infection so far

Press Trust of India Chhindwara (MP)
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

A 4-year-old boy from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has died due to a suspected kidney infection, marking the seventh such child fatality in the district this month, officials said.

Authorities have collected different samples from the areas concerned to identify the source of infection, the initial symptoms of which include high fever and difficulty in urinating, they said.

The deaths have been reported mainly from Tamia and adjoining Koylanchal areas, about 55 km from the district headquarters, where several other children are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, the officials said on Sunday, as authorities grappled with the rising number of such cases.

 

In the latest case, Vikas Yaduvanshi (4), a resident of Dighawani village in Chhindwara district, died at a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra on Saturday. His last rites were performed at his native place on Sunday, the officials informed.

Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh said government doctors have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care to children showing symptoms of the infection and remain fully proactive.

"Patients requiring immediate advanced treatment should be referred to AIIMS Nagpur (about 150 km from the area). If needed, arrangements for the Madhya Pradesh government's 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' will be made to airlift patients to save lives," Singh told PTI on Sunday.

He said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to him over the phone and asked him to ensure that patients receive prompt and best treatment.

District hospital paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel said seven children -- aged between one and seven years -- have succumbed to the infection so far.

A team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, recently surveyed the affected areas and collected samples for testing, he added.

"A health department team from Bhopal also collected water samples from households. These have been sent to a laboratory in Pune. The exact cause of the deaths will be known after reports arrive," Dr Patel said.

Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Naresh Gunnade said the first suspected case of the infection was reported on August 24 followed by the first death on September 7.

According to officials, the initial symptoms included high fever and difficulty in urinating.

Residents of affected villages remain anxious as authorities continue efforts to identify the source of the infection and curb further casualties.

At present, seven children -- three in Chhindwara and four in Nagpur -- are under treatment and their condition is out of danger, stated the officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

