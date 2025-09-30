Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death, calls him party's pillar

PM Modi condoles Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death, calls him party's pillar

A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra had defeated Congress candidate Manmohan Singh from South Delhi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi

PM Modi said, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader. Image: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his grief at the death of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who died at the age 93, and lauded his contribution to public life.

Malhotra was one of the early stalwarts of the Delhi BJP, serving as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly and was also projected as the party's chief ministerial face in 2008 in an election in which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its winning streak.

Modi said on X, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi."  He added, "He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."  A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra had defeated Congress candidate Manmohan Singh from South Delhi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

 

Singh went on to become prime minister in 2004.

Malhotra was the former president of Jana Sangh and BJP in Delhi. He was also involved in sports administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

