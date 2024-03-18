Sensex (    %)
                             
8 including 3 kids killed as jeep collides with tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

Earlier, a senior police officer had said that nine people were killed and six persons were injured

Accident, road accident

Those who were travelling in the jeep were returning from a wedding when the accident happened, police said | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Khagaria
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Eight people, including three children, were killed as their jeep collided head-on with a tractor in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday morning, police said.
Three people were also injured in the accident that took place around 5.15 am near a petrol pump on National Highway 31 in the Pasraha area, they said in a statement.
Earlier, a senior police officer had said that nine people were killed and six persons were injured.
"While seven people died on the spot, one more succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The three injured persons have been admitted to the Bhagalpur district hospital for better treatment," the statement said.
Those who were travelling in the jeep were returning from a wedding when the accident happened, police said.
The tractor was overloaded, they added.
The deceased were identified as Gautam Kumar (10), Prakash Singh (60), Monu Kumar (11), Aman Kumar (19), Bunty Kumar (22), Anshu Kumar (22), Villo Kumar (5) and Paltu Thakur (65).
Those injured were Sachit Thakur, Dharmendra Kumar and Kundan Kumar, the statement said.
An investigation is underway, it said.

Topics : Bihar road accident Death toll

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

