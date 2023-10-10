82% young Indians say parents would be supportive in mental therapy: Study

As many as 82 per cent of young Indians believe their parents will support them if they seek therapy for mental health, said a survey on Tuesday.

Millennials (those born between 1980 and 1994) are more prone to mood swings than Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), according to FMCG company ITC's Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey commissioned by NielsenIQ.

As many as 53 per cent of millennials believe they are more likely to face mood swings, compared to 44 per cent of Gen Z. Gen Z is more proactive in seeking professional help for their mental health. Around 47 per cent of those surveyed in this age group said they were taking either medical or professional help.





Also Read: In their careers, Gen Z faced 18 per cent higher anxiety than millennials.Also Read: World Mental Health Day 2023

Interestingly, for young adults, music is the go-to choice to cope with anxiety and stress. Around 86 per cent of those surveyed in this age group said they choose music to de-stress. To cope with stress, 31 per cent turn to meditation, 29 per cent choose yoga while 26 per cent go to physical exercise.

The survey also said that parents play a vital role in a family to discuss and fight mental health issues. As many as 59 per cent of survey respondents said their parents are primary confidantes for mental health problems.

Also Read ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode? ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz ITC dips 4% after board gives in-principle approval to demerge hotel biz 'India Art Fair 2023 was the largest; next year's will be even bigger' Death toll rises to 12 in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur cracker unit blast Climate change may make India, Indus Valley too hot for up to 2.2 bn: Study LIVE: SC seeks report on steps being taken to control pollution in Delhi TMC ends sit-in as Guv commits to take up MGNREGA dues issue with Centre

Also, it noted that now more Indians are opting to seek professional help.

"50 per cent of respondents/their family members opt for face-to-face counselling as a treatment, while 51 per cent of Indians who believe social media has a positive impact turn to online counselling as a treatment option," it said.

Of those facing mental health issues, 47 per cent said they take medicines as well as counselling.

"It is heartening to note some of the positive shifts that have taken place in understanding mental health with the gradual increase in awareness campaigns and discussions," said Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive (Personal Care Products), ITC Limited.