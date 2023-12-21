Sensex (    %)
                        
859 people arrested for drug-related offences in Thane till Nov 2023

These figures were provided by authorities during a recent meeting of the district-level anti-drug coordination committee presided over by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale

Cocaine, drugs

Ugale directed the officials to intensify inspection of closed chemical unit | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

As many as 859 people have been arrested for drug-related offences in Maharashtra's Thane district from January 1 till November 28 this year and 723 cases registered in this connection, officials said on Thursday.
Drugs and other items worth Rs 4.01 crore were seized from drug-peddlers during this period, they said.
These figures were provided by authorities during a recent meeting of the district-level anti-drug coordination committee presided over by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale and attended by senior officials of various departments.
"A total of 723 offences related to drugs were registered in Thane district between January 1 and November 28. As many as 859 people were arrested in these cases, and drugs and goods worth Rs 4,01,94,718 were seized from drug-peddlers," inspector Sanjay Shinde from the Thane police's anti-narcotics cell said.
During the meeting, Ugale directed the officials to intensify inspection of closed chemical units and to ensure that medical stores do not sell cough syrups and other such medicines without the prescription of doctors.
He asked the officials to maintain a strict vigil at landing points of various water bodies in the district.
The police official also directed that the details of drug addicts who come to hospitals for treatment be compiled and the same be followed up to identify drug traffickers, Shinde said.

Drug trafficking Drugs ban Drug Racket

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

