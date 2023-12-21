Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre may set up regulator for healthcare to expand insurance coverage

A regulator for the healthcare sector is expected to bring in standardisation and lower the costs

Health, healthcare

Photo: unsplash.com (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is considering establishing a health sector regulator which will also provide budget-friendly health insurance coverage for all citizens, reported The Economic Times (ET), citing senior officials. They said that the health and finance ministries have discussed the need for a watchdog.

According to the ET report, the Centre is conducting these discussions under its vision of "Insurance for All". Officials said that the steps are required to expand health insurance while keeping it affordable for the masses.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report also cited data from the National Insurance Agency which showed that over 400 million individuals do not have access to health insurance or have inadequate coverage. They are facing risk at a time when healthcare costs are going up.

A government official was quoted in the report as saying, "There are various challenges and opportunities, such as standardisation of treatment costs and settling health claims, that can be addressed by a sectoral regulator in the health insurance segment."

Another official said that the Department of Health and Family Welfare under the Ministry of Health is now expected to call a meeting of all stakeholders, which will include insurance companies, to come up with a detailed plan.

The report also said that a health regulator can further broaden the scope of the National Health Claims Exchange and can be entrusted with more powers to function like an industry watchdog.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regulates insurance providers that provide health coverage among other products.

As things stand, the pricing of health insurance is determined by market forces but there is a great degree of difference across insurers in policy terms and claim restrictions and limits. A health regulator is likely to bring in standardisation and lower the costs.

Also Read

Irdai mandates TP insurance to employees travelling in employer's vehicle

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

Self-regulatory body for pharma industry on cards: Mansukh Mandaviya

India becomes model for nations engaged in health sector reforms: Mandaviya

Insurance industry must embrace innovation, enhance capabilities: Irdai

3 deaths, 300 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; total active cases rise to 2,341

Winter Session: 3 new Bills to replace criminal laws to be placed before RS

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to Afghan people: Kamboj tells UNSC

LIVE: Three deaths, 300 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in Kerala

Viksit Bharat Yatra signifies PM's resolve for all-round development: Sinha

Topics : IRDAI Health Insurance Reinsurance regulations Irdai chairman Health Ministry Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Finance Ministry Indian healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon