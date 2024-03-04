Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

9 Bangladeshis detained for unauthorised entry into Puri's Jagannath Temple

After getting the complaint, a police team reached the spot and detained the tourists for questioning, Puri Additional SP Sushil Mishra said

Jagannath temple

As per temple norms, only Hindus are allowed to enter the shrine | File image

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nine Bangladeshis were detained by the Odisha Police for allegedly entering the Jagannath Temple in Puri unauthorisedly, an officer said on Monday.
They were detained on Sunday evening after a few Vishva Hindu Parishad activists found that several Bangladeshi non-Hindus entered the 12th-century shrine, flouting the temple norms, and lodged a complaint at the Singhadwar Police Station, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After getting the complaint, a police team reached the spot and detained the tourists for questioning, Puri Additional SP Sushil Mishra said.
We have received a complaint that some non-Hindu people from Bangladesh have entered the temple. We have detained nine Bangladeshis and started questioning them, the additional superintendent of police said.
As per temple norms, only Hindus are allowed to enter the shrine.
If they are found to be non-Hindu, action will be taken against them, as per law, Mishra said.
We are verifying their passports. It was found that one of them is a Hindu. We are checking the passports of others. Preliminary investigation suggests that four of the nine detainees entered the temple, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pandian reviews crowd management system at the Puri Jagannath temple

Odisha's Jagannath temple to open its doors at 1am; details inside

With Jagannatha temple corridor, Naveen Patnaik's BJD looks to one-up BJP

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM brought social, economic changes, says Om Birla

ED intensifies probe in Mahadev betting app case, 2 more accused arrested

91,237 kids administered vaccine during Goa's polio immunisation programme

Mumbai EOW files C summary in bank scam case against Dy CM Ajit Pawar

INLD chief Rathee's murder: 2 shooters arrested from Goa, says police

Topics : Jagannath Temple Odisha Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon