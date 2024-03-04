Sensex (    %)
                        
INLD chief Rathee's murder: 2 shooters arrested from Goa, says police

According to Jhajjar police, the shooters were nabbed from Goa in a joint operation of Haryana's Jhajjar police, Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF)

The INLD chief Rathee was shot dead on February 25 by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar | Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee, police said on Monday.
According to Jhajjar police, the shooters were nabbed from Goa in a joint operation of Haryana's Jhajjar police, Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).
The police said that the accused, identified as Saurav and Ashish, residents of Delhi and are suspected to have links with the UK-based Kapil Sangwan gang.
The search for two other shooters is underway, they added.
The INLD chief Rathee was shot dead on February 25 by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.
As per reports, the miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately, killing Rathee and a party worker.
On February 28, Kapil Sangwan, a gangster based in the United Kingdom, claimed responsibility for Rathee's murder.
The gangster took to social media to say that he had put a hit out on the INLD leader, adding that the latter had a close friendship with rival gangster Manjeet Mahal.
Kapil alleged that Rathee worked in cahoots with Manjeet Mahal's brother, Sanjay, to grab properties and provided assistance to Manjeet in the murder of his brother-in-law and friends.
The gangster claimed the entire Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Rathee had captured and killed while in power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

