91,237 kids administered vaccine during Goa's polio immunisation programme

This will be followed by a house-to-house survey and coverage activity from March 4-6 during which doses for the left over children would be administered, he added

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

A total of 91,237 children in the age group of 0-5 years have been administered vaccine doses during the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme held in Goa.
The immunisation programme was held on Sunday across 660 polio booth camps in Goa, as per a media statement issued by the state Directorate of Health Services.
"Total 91,237 doses were administered to the children, which means an equal number of children benefitted with the programme," the official said.
The target was to cover more than one lakh children during the campaign, he said.
This will be followed by a house-to-house survey and coverage activity from March 4-6 during which doses for the left over children would be administered, he added.

Topics : Goa polio immunisation healthcare technologies

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

