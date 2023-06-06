close

9 held for illegal India stay, 65 such detentions in 3 weeks: Noida Police

Nine foreign nationals, including two women, were taken into custody by police in Greater Noida on Tuesday for illegally staying in India, officials said

Press Trust of India Noida
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Nine foreign nationals, including two women, were taken into custody by police in Greater Noida on Tuesday for illegally staying in India, officials said.

As many as 65 foreign nationals have been detained so far for illegal stay by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in less than a month, they said.

Police said they detained three African nationals on Tuesday who were found with their visas expired while the other six did not have passports and visas.

The action comes as part of a verification drive for foreign nationals living in the district, adjoining Delhi, in the wake of the busting of a drug-manufacturing lab in Greater Noida on May 16 in which nine African natives were arrested.

"On Tuesday, during the verification campaign, six persons, including a woman, were arrested from Supertech Gold Country society by the officials of Rabupura police station. These foreigners did not have passports or visas," a police spokesperson said.

"Three more foreign nationals, including a woman, living in the same housing society were taken into custody. They had passports but their visas were found to have expired," the spokesperson said.

Rabupura police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Singh said of the nine foreigners, eight are from Nigeria and one is from Tanzania.

"The local intelligence unit was informed about the development," Singh told PTI.

The police spokesperson said further legal proceedings were being carried out and embassies concerned of the foreigners have been contacted.

Since May 16, a total of 65 foreign nationals have been either arrested or detained for illegal stay in the country. These 65 include those involved in the drugs cases as well, according to an official.

Topics : Police India

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

