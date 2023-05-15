close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal'

"Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed"

ANI General News
Sanjay Raut

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra's Nashik for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement, said a police official.

"A case registered in Mumbai Naka Police Station u/s 505(1)(b) of IPC against Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement," Nashik City Police said.

IPC Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility'.

Officials said that Police have taken suo moto cognizance of Raut's remarks and an FIR was registered at Nashik's Mumbai Naka police station.

"Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed," they said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Hearing in money-laundering case against Sanjay Raut adjourned till Feb 27

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut labels Adityanath's roadshow as 'political biz'

BJP to plummet by 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut

Solar Industries India grabs Rs 212 cr order from ministry of defence

Top headlines: Go First blames lessors, Vedanta balance sheet in stress

LIVE: At least 3 dead as powerful cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

AWG's warning to India is to influence NCLAT ahead of hearing: Wadia Group

India now a cost-effective medical tourism destination: Jitendra Singh

Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Shiv Sena

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

G7 nations, G7
6 min read

PDM to decide venue for protest against SC's facilitation to Imran Khan

Imran Khan
2 min read

China opens new channel giving access to $3 trn swap market with Hong Kong

China
4 min read

AWG's warning to India is to influence NCLAT ahead of hearing: Wadia Group

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
6 min read

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon