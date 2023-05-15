Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal'

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra's Nashik for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement, said a police official.

"A case registered in Mumbai Naka Police Station u/s 505(1)(b) of IPC against Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement," Nashik City Police said.

IPC Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility'.

Officials said that Police have taken suo moto cognizance of Raut's remarks and an FIR was registered at Nashik's Mumbai Naka police station.

"Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed," they said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added.

Also Read Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut Hearing in money-laundering case against Sanjay Raut adjourned till Feb 27 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut labels Adityanath's roadshow as 'political biz' BJP to plummet by 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut Solar Industries India grabs Rs 212 cr order from ministry of defence Top headlines: Go First blames lessors, Vedanta balance sheet in stress LIVE: At least 3 dead as powerful cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar AWG's warning to India is to influence NCLAT ahead of hearing: Wadia Group India now a cost-effective medical tourism destination: Jitendra Singh Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal