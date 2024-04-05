Sensex (    %)
                             
A 43-year-old woman loses Rs 86000 while trying to book IPL match tickets

A Bengaluru woman got scammed when she tried to book an online IPL match ticket. She lost Rs 86000 in the process and registered her complaint to the police

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Online scams have become very common nowadays and one needs to be vigilant before making any transaction over the internet. Recently, a Bengaluru-based woman was scammed when she tried to book tickets for an IPL match which will be held on Saturday. The woman was looking for online tickets and accidentally came across a Facebook page selling IPL cricket match tickets.

Without cross-checking, the woman tried to buy 20 tickets for the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match that was scheduled last week. She went ahead and contacted the page and ultimately lost Rs 86,000.
According to a Times of India report, the 43-year-old lady tried to book 20 tickets through that Facebook page and when she contacted the person, he claimed to sell IPL tickets. She told him that she needed 20 tickets and could reserve them for her if she paid upfront. Initially, the person asked for Rs 8,000 as advance payment to book online tickets. She trusted the person and made the payment.

He again asked for Rs 11,000 and the lady transferred it as well. This continued with another payment of Rs 8,170 for something else. The fake ticket seller then asked for two separate transactions amounting to Rs 14,999 and Rs 21,000. Without realising that she had been scammed, she continued to send money. 

When she found something suspicious, she asked for tickers or a refund, and the man started making excuses. Due to technical issues, he promised the woman to refund once she made another repayment. He still asked for an additional Rs 16,000 and now she refused and demanded her money back. 

Finally, after making numerous payments, she realised that she had been tricked. She threatened the person that she would go to the police in case he refused to refund her money. However, in response, the scammer dared the lady to go and hung up. 

The next day, the woman filed a complaint and the police registered her case under two sections of the Indian Penal Code, i.e., cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property and cheating by personation.

It was a tough lesson for the woman and she realised that it is important to be cautious while making online transactions and must verify the seller's legitimacy before making the payment. Everyone needs to be vigilant to avoid such online fraud.

