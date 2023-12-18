Dunki Advance Booking Day 1: SRK's movie pre-booking sale to cross 5 crore

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki movie is all set to hit theatres on December 21, 2023. It's still three days to its release but the movie has garnered huge attention from the audience so far and has sold around 1,44,186 tickets for the opening day of its release as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It has become certain that the movie is going to earn at least 4.45 crore in India through pre-booking sales.

Recently, Atlee claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's movie is going to overtake Jawan and Pathaan at the box office. But the movie is going to clash with another most anticipated movie, Salaar, directed by Prashant Neel, in which Prabhas is playing the lead role.

So far, Shah Rukh Khan is leading at the ticket window. Dunki has witnessed stellar advance booking in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, reported Sacnilk.

Dunki Day 1 advance booking

Dunki movie advance booking sales have helped the movie to collect Rs 4.50 crores, this is a massive number from yesterday's number, which was 1.3 crore.

It is expected that SRK's movie is moving in the right direction and might pass the 5 crore mark today. Dunki is expected to roar at the box office as Shah Rukh Khan is in full form today as he has given Bollywood's two biggest movies, Pathaan and Jawan, this year.

Considering the genre of the movie, the pre-booking sales are expected to be less than the action-packed movies, such as Tiger 3, Animal or Pathaan.

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama movie which is based on the illegal immigration technique, "Donkey Flights." Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.

The movie is edited and directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, and it is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios.