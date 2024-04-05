Sensex (    %)
                             
VP moves Dhankhar into new official residence with secretariat, pool

New Vice-President Enclave near North Block in central Delhi is the first completed residence under the Central Vista redevelopment plan

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved into his new official residence in central Delhi – a sprawling building that includes a modern secretariat, a conference facility and a swimming pool, news reports said quoting sources.

Dhankhar and his family moved into the Vice-President’s Enclave next to North Block on April 3. The new complex is the first residential premises to be completed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.
Sources said that the Vice-President performed a puja at the new residence on February 14, when India celebrated Basant Panchami. Following the puja, the process of shifting the residence and the secretariat from the Vice-President House at 6, Maulana Azad Road began. On Thursday, the V-P secretariat started functioning at the new premises.

A new Parliament and the redeveloped Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath) — the other completed projects under the Central Vista plan — were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023 and 2022.

According to the Indian Express, the V-P Enclave is built on a 15-acre plot that earlier housed Defence Ministry offices. The complex includes the VP’s residence and a separate secretariat building with the VP’s office and a conference room, and a swimming pool.

In November 2021, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was awarded the contract for construction of the complex to Jharkhand-based Kamladityya Construction Pvt. Ltd for 206.49 crore.

Bungalow 6 Maulana, which served as the Vice-President’s, could be demolished. As per a redevelopment plan, the site will now be used to construct one of the proposed 10 new government office buildings that will make up the Common Central Secretariat (CCS).

As a part of the plan, the construction of the first three CCS buildings, the new Prime Minister’s Residence and Prime Minister's Office is ongoing.

Topics : Central Vista Project Vice President indian government Parliament BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

