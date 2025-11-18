Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aadhaar Card 2025: UIDAI gives free biometric update for children aged 7-15

The UIDAI with BIT, aims to make the Aadhaar biometric process simpler for children. The two crucial milestones at ages 5 & 15 when each child must refresh their fingerprints, iris scans & photo

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Behavioural Insights Limited (BIT) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have partnered to streamline the Aadhaar biometric upgrade procedure for children. 
 
The partnership's goal is to enhance the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), which is a critical milestone that requires all children to update their fingerprints, iris scans, and photos at the ages of five and fifteen. 
 
The one-year waiver of mandatory MBU costs will take effect on October 1, 2025.

How to update children's Aadhar card biometrics?

Verify your eligibility- From October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, children aged 7 to 15 can update their Aadhaar biometrics for free.
 
 
Find a centre- Use the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal or the UIDAI website to find the closest authorised Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Bring the necessary information- Unless you are additionally updating demographic information, just the child's Aadhaar number is required.
 
Child's visit- During the child's visit, a photo, iris scan, and new fingerprints will be taken immediately.
 
Obtain the URN- To monitor progress on the UIDAI website, you will be given an Update Request Number (URN).
 
Download- After it has been processed, you can download the revised Aadhaar from mAadhaar or the UIDAI portal. 

Why are parents missing the Aadhaar update window?

Many families postpone these updates, according to UIDAI, only because they are unclear of the procedure or find it inconvenient to arrange a visit to an enrollment centre. Children consequently frequently encounter difficulties while attempting to utilize Aadhaar-linked services that rely on precise biometric information.
 
As part of the new program, BIT will collaborate with UIDAI to identify the specific barriers that parents face, such as unclear communication, forgetfulness, or practical difficulties. To make the process less stressful and more intuitive, the team will provide reminders, nudges, and streamlined communication based on these observations.

Importance of timely Aadhar card Biometric updates for children 

Maintaining the validity of Aadhaar information requires updating a child's biometrics at the appropriate times. Outdated data can cause avoidable delays and verification problems because Aadhaar is linked to government programs, school admissions, scholarships, and other welfare initiatives.
 
By supplying the child's Aadhaar number, parents can finish the update at any authorised Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. You can find a complete list of centres on the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal.

What do UIDAI and BIT say?

According to UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, families will find Aadhaar services easier to utilise if digital systems and behavioural knowledge are combined. He emphasised that the initiative's goals are to make things easier and guarantee that kids' Aadhaar information stays correct. 
 
UIDAI has offered a substantial incentive by waiving the biometric update charge for children aged 7 to 15 for a full year beginning October 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the action will allay parents' financial worries and motivate them to finish the MBU in the allotted period. 
 
Evidence-driven behavioural techniques can significantly enhance timely biometric updates, enabling children to continue receiving crucial Aadhaar-linked benefits, said Rachel Coyle, CEO of BIT.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

