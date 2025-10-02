Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
It will cost more to update Aadhaar card information: Know new fees here

It will cost more to update Aadhaar card information: Know new fees here

UIDAI increases fee for biometric updates from Rs 100 to Rs 125, will review charges in Oct 2028

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

The fees for updating or correcting Aadhaar information on demographic, biometric and documents were increased on Wednesday. Mandatory biometric updates for children of certain ages will be free of cost.
 
The new charges are valid till September 30, 2028 and will be reviewed again the next month that year, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
 

Higher costs for Aadhaar updates

 
The revision means residents will now have to pay more for both demographic and biometric updates:
 
1. Demographic updates (such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number, or email) will cost Rs 75 if done separately, up from Rs 50 earlier. If combined with biometric updates, there will be no additional fee.
 
 
2. Biometric updates (such as fingerprint, iris or photo) will be charged at Rs 125. From October 2028, this will rise to Rs 150.

3. Document update (submission of proof of identity or address) will remain free till June 14, 2026, if done through the myAadhaar portal. At enrolment centres, it will cost Rs 75, against Rs 50 earlier.
 
Additionally, getting an Aadhaar printout through eKYC or other tools will cost Rs 40 during the first phase, and Rs 50 in the second phase.
 

Free updates for children at certain ages

 
To encourage timely updates, UIDAI has waived biometric update fees for specific age groups:
 
Ages 5–7 years: First mandatory biometric update free.
 
Ages 15–17 years: First mandatory biometric update free.
 
Ages 7–15 years: Normally charged at Rs 125, but UIDAI has waived this fee till September 30, 2026.
 
This move is aimed at reducing pendency in mandatory biometric updates for children.
 

Home enrolment gets costlier

 
For those unable to visit enrolment centres, UIDAI has also fixed charges for doorstep Aadhaar services. A home enrolment visit will cost Rs 700 (inclusive of GST). If multiple residents at the same address opt for the service, the first applicant will pay Rs 700, while each additional resident will be charged Rs 350.
 

What this means for Aadhaar holders

 
For residents, the changes signal a steady rise in costs for maintaining updated Aadhaar details. While updates for children remain free at certain ages, most other services, whether demographic, biometric or document-related, will now come at a higher price.
 
With the new fee structure already in place from October 1, 2025, Aadhaar holders planning to make changes to their records may need to factor in the increased charges.

Aadhar card

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

