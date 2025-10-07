Update children's Aadhaar biometrics for free: Process, criteria explained

Parents and guardians can update children’s Aadhaar biometric details free of cost for a year. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived fees for Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for children aged 7 to 15 years — a step that will benefit nearly 60 million.
Biometric updates for children
Aadhaar biometric updates, including fingerprints, iris scans and photographs, are essential to ensure the accuracy of identity data. Maintaining updated Aadhaar records is important to access essential services such as:
- School admissions
- Entrance examinations
- Scholarships
- Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes
Aadhaar information ensures smooth access to government and private services.
Understanding the biometric update cycle
At birth, a child’s Aadhaar enrolment includes demographic details but biometric data such as fingerprints and iris patterns are not stable before the age of five. Under UIDAI rules:
The first MBU must be done between the ages of 5 and 7.
The second MBU must be done between the ages of 15 and 17.
Previously, these updates carried a fee of Rs 125. Now, updates for children in these age brackets will be free until September 30, 2026.
How to update a child’s Aadhaar biometrics
Parents or guardians can update biometrics at any authorised Aadhaar centre by following these steps:
- Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment/update centre.
- Carry your child’s Aadhaar number and proof of relationship (e.g., birth certificate, Aadhaar of parent).
- Provide fingerprints, iris scan, and photograph as required.
- Submit the update request and receive an acknowledgement slip.
Cost after the waiver period
Once the waiver period ends, the usual fee of Rs 125 per Mandatory Biometric Update will apply. Parents are encouraged to prioritise biometric updates within the free period to avoid charges later.
This move by UIDAI is part of a wider effort to make Aadhaar more accessible and to ease the process of securing rights and benefits for children.