AAP, BJP protests: Security tightened in Central Delhi, police deployed

Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with the deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday, police said.

While the AAP will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members will protest near the AAP head office against the "corruption" of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The headquarters of both the parties is on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the distance between them is less than 800 metres.

A senior police officer said that appropriate arrangements have been made. "Adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the protests. Additional personnel have been deployed. No one will be allowed to break the law," the officer said.

Traffic movement will be hit on the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg, and accordingly, diversions will be effected, according to police.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will take part in their party's protest.

On Tuesday, in a setback to the Congress and the AAP -- both partners in the opposition INDIA bloc -- the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The Delhi BJP said its president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with others, will demonstrate against the "corruption" of the Kejriwal government.