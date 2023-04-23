close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP govt committed to peace in Punjab: Kejriwal after Amritpal's arrest

We are committed to the peace and security in Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi after the radical preacher was apprehended

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP government is committed to ensure peace and security in Punjab for which it will even take "tough decisions", party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

His remarks came after Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh in Moga's Rode village early Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt against the radical preacher who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The 29-year-old preacher was taken into custody at 6.45 am as he came out -- in the traditional attire that included a sheathed sword -- of the gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's native village and also the place where he himself took over last year as the chief of Waris Punjab De'.

We are committed to the peace and security in Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi after the radical preacher was apprehended.

He appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for accomplishing the mission with maturity and courage, and also thanked the people of the state for maintaining peace and supporting the government.

CM@BhagwantMann Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing, Kejriwal said in his tweet, adding, Many thanks to the public for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this period."

The preacher had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Punjab Police had invoked the stringent NSA against him.

Also Read

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Punjab not afraid of taking measures to curb criminal activities: Kejriwal

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage

MeT issues 'Yellow' warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states

Jal Jeevan Mission facing hurdles in Meghalaya due to drying up of water

Was in regular touch with officials: Punjab CM Mann on Amritpal arrest

India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathiser and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Punjab Khalistan issue

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
3 min read

Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

Internet shutdown
2 min read

Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik
3 min read

Reliance Retail enters JV with Circle E Retail for toy manufacturing

toys, games, children, kids
3 min read

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana's Karnal, Hisar on Monday

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon