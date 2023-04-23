close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jal Jeevan Mission facing hurdles in Meghalaya due to drying up of water

Implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in many parts of Meghalaya is facing hurdles due to drying up of water sources in the northeastern state, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak said on Sunday.

Press Trust of India Shillong
water, water pipe, water pipeline, tap

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in many parts of Meghalaya is facing hurdles due to drying up of water sources in the northeastern state, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak said on Sunday.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide potable water at every doorstep in the country by 2024.

I have received reports that there are Jal Jeevan Mission projects that are already completed by the department but because of drying up of the water sources, there is no water at intake points, the minister told PTI.

Protection and potential retention of water catchment areas, projects for improving water conservation, and construction of check dams for maintaining water table levels are some of the measures which can help tackle the problem, the minister said.

Temperatures have risen by about six degrees Celsius in most areas in the plains while there has been a deviation of about three to four degrees Celsius in the higher altitudes affecting normal life.

Marak said the State government has taken steps to improve water conservation through projects funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Also Read

Meghalaya assembly polls: A look at key contests between candidates

Meghalaya polls: Around 19,000 personnel, polling staff deployed on duty

Meghalaya polls: Songs, music to motivate voters for Feb 27 election

Meghalaya launches shared school bus system, prime tourism vehicles schemes

NPP chief Conrad Sangma likely to take oath as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday

Was in regular touch with officials: Punjab CM Mann on Amritpal arrest

India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Amul-Nandini was made emotional issue due to polls, says FM Sitharaman

We are trying to construct check dams and reservoirs so that we can maintain the water table levels, he stated.

The minister also said the problem of water shortage has surfaced across the state due to breakdowns and shutdowns of supply lines.

The department, he said, is trying to solve the issues at the earliest.

The minister expressed optimism that the water crisis will lessen with the onset of monsoon.

Urging citizens to take up rainwater harvesting individually, the minister said People constructing a house should invest in a rainwater harvesting unit. This will be very beneficial for the family and I appeal to each one to try to be part of the solution.

A senior PHE official told PTI, Meghalaya has been able to provide tap water connections to over 2.82 lakh households (44.45 per cent) as of January 2023, compared to 4,550 households (0.72 per cent earlier).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly in the last budget session that the Central government has assured the state of allocating Rs 3,700 crore in 2023-24 for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Meghalaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Meghalaya

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
3 min read

Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

Internet shutdown
2 min read

Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik
3 min read

Reliance Retail enters JV with Circle E Retail for toy manufacturing

toys, games, children, kids
3 min read

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana's Karnal, Hisar on Monday

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon