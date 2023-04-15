close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP 'ray of hope' for people, efforts being made to trample it: Kejriwal

The AAP supremo underlined that the excise policy, which is the centre of attention, is an excellent policy and is doing well in Punjab where the party is in power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the AAP has emerged as a ray of hope for the country and that is the reason why efforts are being made to trample it.

In his first reaction after being served a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before it in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal said he will appear before the agency on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"... That is because the AAP has given hope to people that it would eradicate poverty and make them educated. They want to trample this hope by targeting us," he said.

The AAP supremo underlined that the excise policy, which is the centre of attention, is an excellent policy and is doing well in Punjab where the party is in power.

Accusing the CBI and the ED of filing false affidavits, he said they are alleging that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones, but the "reality is different".

Also Read

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

Responsibility of all to strengthen the republic: Arvind Kejriwal on R-Day

Kejriwal promises old pension scheme by Jan 31 ahead of Gujarat polls

Our Constitution is pride of country's democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Delhi excise policy case: BJP dares Kejriwal to take lie detector test

Separatist Amritpal does a no show on Baisakhi, flop show at Talwandi Sabo

BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal

Number of heat wave events on rise in India, cold waves less common: Study

Sea food prices set to surge as 61-day fishing ban begins in TN today

"Out of these, four phones are with the ED and one is with the CBI. Most of the other phones are active and being used by volunteers. The CBI and the ED know this. They are filing false affidavits in court," he alleged.

Kejriwal further said that it has been alleged that a bribe of Rs 100 crore was taken, but he asked where was the money.

"More than 400 raids were conducted...where is the money? It was said that money was used in Goa elections. They questioned every Goa vendor whom we had employed, but could not find anything. The question is not about corruption in the excise policy," he asserted.

The Delhi chief minister added that he was told that "his number would be next" after he had spoken about corruption in the state assembly last month.

Later in a tweet, he said, "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | BJP | Politics | CBI | Liquor law

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon