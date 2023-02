BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday accused the government at the of "fighting with everyone", including states, judges, farmers as well as traders.

Citing a news report on the Collegium system of appointment of judges becoming a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre, Kejriwal advised the Narendra Modi government not to meddle in others' work.

"Why does the central government fight with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress by quarrelling with everyone. Do your job and let others do theirs. Don't interfere in other's work," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The in Delhi is involved in a running battle with the Centre-appointed Lt Governor over a range of governance and jurisdiction-related matters.

Last month, Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs marched to Raj Niwas over an alleged delay in approving his government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

He also accused the of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that recently filed a chargesheet in the liquor scam case in Delhi of using the agency to "topple governments and buy MLAs".

The Kejriwal government has challenged the GNCTD (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court that gives more power to the LG in Delhi. The top court is yet to pronounce a decision.

Kejriwal on Thursday criticised the GNCTD Amendment Act brought by the in 2021 and hoped that the Supreme Court will declare it unconstitutional.

Constitution and the law state that LG is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. This means that the files should not go to the LG, he had said in a press conference.

