Responsibility of all to strengthen the republic: Arvind Kejriwal on R-Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday, asserting that it was the responsibility of all to strengthen democracy in the country.
The people and the rule by the people are the most important in a republic, Kejriwal said.
"Many congratulations and good wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. In a republic, the people and the rule by the people are most important. Our freedom fighters made many sacrifices to establish the republic of India. Now it's our responsibility to strengthen this republic," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
At the Delhi government's Republic Day function on Wednesday, he had raised the issue of alleged "harassment" faced by states and UTs at the hands of the Centre- appointed Governors and LGs.
He had wondered whether a dark shadow was looming over democracy in the country.
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 10:33 IST
