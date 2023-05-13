close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP scores in Jalandhar, runs out of luck in Karnataka Assembly elections

The seat was won by the BJP's candidate, Uday B. Garudachar, who secured 57,299 votes defeating his Congress opponent R.V. Devraj by 12,113 votes

IANS New Delhi
AAP

AAP

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came up trumps in the by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat but its fortunes seemed to have nose-dived in the Karnataka Assembly elections, where most of the candidates even forfeited their deposits.

Senior party leader Brijesh Kalappa, who was contesting from Chickpet, only secured 600 votes, or just 0.47 per cent, with even Uttama Prajaakeeya Party candidate M.V. Vishnu ahead with 753 votes, and Independent K.G.F. Babu aka Yousuf Shariff securing 20,931 votes. Kalappa's tally was even less than NOTA votes (1,287).

The seat was won by the BJP's candidate, Uday B. Garudachar, who secured 57,299 votes defeating his Congress opponent R.V. Devraj by 12,113 votes.

"It appears that the electorate was single-minded in its desire to defeat BJP and saw INC as the only option. Me included, AAP Candidates across the State have faced decimation. We accept this decision with equanimity.

"Throughout the electoral process, electors were unanimous that we should have begun from BBMP up, and not assembly down. We hear and accept this message from the electorate with great humility," Kalappa tweeted.

In Haveri, the AAP candidate Sujata P. Chavan secured 988 votes while in Gubbi, the AAP's Prabhuswamy B.S. got 1834 votes.

Also Read

Worker of Rahul Gandhi: Ali Mehdi on returning to Cong after joining AAP

Counting begins in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll amid tight security

Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader

AAP to display posters against PM Modi across India on March 30

MCD polls: Trends show AAP inching ahead of BJP; Congress far behind

Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls: BJP wins Ayodhya mayor election

SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra

BJD wins Jharsuguda bypoll with a margin of 48,721 votes in Odisha

PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

India reports 1,223 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active cases at 16,498

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP government Karnataka Karnataka polls

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani to raise Rs 21,000 cr from share sale in two group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

I take full responsibility for the defeat, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Congress' victory in Karnataka shows 'Modi is not invincible': Opposition

Congress
1 min read

Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Image
2 min read

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

Sanjay Raut
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: BJP retains mayoral seat in Ayodhya in ULB elections

BJP
1 min read

SC hints at granting Sebi three-month extension to complete Adani probe

Supreme Court
3 min read

PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan

Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Healthcare services to lead job boom: Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon