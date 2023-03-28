close

AAP to display posters against PM Modi across India on March 30

"The posters have been printed in 11 languages," Rai added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP state convener Gopal Rai

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will be displaying posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country on March 30, party's state convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will display posters in states across the country on March 30. All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages," Rai, the Delhi AAP chief and environment minister, told PTI.

Last week, posters reading "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (remove Modi, save India) appeared on walls and electricity poles across the national capital following which the police arrested six people and registered 49 FIRs.

The BJP had retaliated by pasting "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" (remove Kejriwal, save Delhi) posters across the national capital.

Topics : Narendra Modi | AAP

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

