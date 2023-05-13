close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

PM Narendra Modi said he had a productive meeting with Toshi Shiabata, the CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm Renesas Electronics and discussed various aspects of technology and innovation

ANI Asia
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a productive meeting with Toshi Shiabata, the CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm Renesas Electronics and discussed various aspects of technology and innovation in the field of semiconductors.

The Japanese company's CEO called on PM Modi on Friday.

Replying to a tweet by Renesas Electronics, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Had a productive meeting with Mr Toshi Shibata, CEO of @RenesasGlobal. We discussed aspects relating to tech, innovation and India's strides in the world of semiconductors."

Earlier, Renesas Electronics posted on Twitter that Toshi Shibata met the Indian Prime Minister to discuss the role of the semiconductor industry and how it contributes to India's vision for a digital future.

"Our CEO Toshi Shibata met with India's PM @narendramodi to discuss the role that our industry plays & how we can contribute to India's vision for a digital future. We're committed to enabling #semiconductor ecosystem and digital infrastructure in #India. @PMOIndia #digitalization," Renesas Electronics wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met NXP's President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers. The two discussed the transformative landscape in the semiconductors and innovation world.

Also Read

Renesas exploring local production of chipset in partnership with TCS

TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

PM discusses landscape in world of semiconductors industry with NXP CEO

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Philips soundbars with Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer launched: Details

India reports 1,223 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active cases at 16,498

Sachin Tendulkar files complaint against misleading ads impersonating him

HC directs NGO to vacate Basti Vikas Kendra for Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Minimum temperature settles 3 notches below normal, Met predicts heatwave

High-level committee to select CBI chief likely to meet today evening

"Happy to have met Mr Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer with headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands with locations throughout the globe.

In a bid to give a boost to semiconductor manufacturing in the country, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in February this year that the government will come up with a program very soon to put the country on a good semiconductor journey for the next 10 years.

The government launched a programme called Semicon India Programme in December 2021 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. The programme seeks to support the development of the semiconductors and the display manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The minister had apprised the parliamentary consultative committee in 2023 that several state governments like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are in talks with the companies to set up semiconductor manufacturing plants/fab complexes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Japan

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in Lok Sabha elections

Basavaraj Bommai
1 min read

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' data exposed for a decade

Photo credit: Toyotabharat.com
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh Urban Body Polls 2023: BJP way ahead, SP, BSP routed

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 1:30 pm

Karnataka elections results
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 1 pm

elections, vote, voting, polls
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: BJP leads 16 corporations, 42 Nagar Panchayats in UP local body polls

polls
1 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

SC hints at granting Sebi three-month extension to complete Adani probe

Supreme Court
3 min read

PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan

Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon