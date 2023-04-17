AAP to repeat Shelly Oberoi, Mohammad Iqbal for April 26 MCD mayoral polls

The Aam Aadmi Party will repeat Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for the respective posts in the April 26 MCD mayoral polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Monday.
Addressing a press conference here, Singh also said that the BJP had attempted to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier but despite that, AAP emerged victorious.
"We will repeat Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as candidates for mayor and deputy mayor posts respectively. AAP had emerged victorious despite the BJP's attempts to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier. Our candidates will win the polls this time too," Singh said.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elects a new mayor after the end of every financial year.
The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.
The December 4 civic polls last year were the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the total number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250.
