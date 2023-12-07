Sensex (-0.13%)
69564.44 -89.29
Nifty (-0.11%)
20915.10 -22.60
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
44446.30 + 213.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6770.50 + 26.90
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46838.15 + 3.60
Heatmap

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Along with an extra layer of security, Meta is adding a suite of new features, including the ability to edit messages, read receipts control and disappear messages

end-to-end encryption on Facebook, end-to-end encryption on Messenger, New Facebook messenger privacy features, New Facebook messenger security features, Facebook data privacy, Meta digital Privacy, Meta Privacy, New meta features, New Facebook featu

Image: Messenger

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta is rolling out default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls on Messenger and Facebook. End-to-end encrypted conversations will offer additional functionality, including the ability to edit messages, higher media quality and disappearing messages, said Meta in a blogpost.

Mark Zuckerberg, on his broadcast channel on Instagram, congratulated the team behind bringing the default privacy feature to Meta’s messaging platform. “After years of work rebuilding Messenger, we’ve updated the app with default end-to-end encryption for all personal calls and messages. Huge congrats to the team on making this happen”, said Zuckerberg.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company stated that with the updated Messenger app, nobody, including Meta, can see what has been sent or received unless the user chooses to report a message.

Along with an extra layer of security, Meta is adding a suite of new features that are now available on the application.

Option to edit a message

Users can now edit or change a message, for up to 15 minutes after it has been sent. However, If a message is reported for abuse, Meta will still be able to view the previous versions of the edited message.

Disappearing Messages

Disappearing messages on the Messenger app will last for 24 hours after being sent. The app update also improves the interface to make it easier to tell when disappearing messages are turned on. 

Meta will notify the sender if the receiver takes a screenshot of a disappearing message.

Read receipts control

The updated Messenger app allows the user to disable read receipts, giving them the option to decide if they want others to see when they have read their messages.

High-quality media sharing

Meta has added a new layout for sharing media on Messenger, along with an option to reply or react to any photo or video in a collection.

The company is currently testing HD media and file-sharing improvements with a small group of users and plans to scale them in the coming months.

Also Read

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details

WhatsApp brings Secret Code, a new way to lock personal chats: Details here

YouTube says it restricts misleading videos, removes harmful ones

Google is rolling out a new navigation bar for Chats app: Know details

Google Drive's document scanner now available on iPhones and iPads: Details


Voice messaging

Meta is adding more options for voice messages. Users can now play voice notes at 1.5x or 2x speeds and continue listening to a message when they navigate away from the chat or the application.
Topics : Facebook Facebook Messenger digital privacy Technology

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon