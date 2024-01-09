Pran Pratishtha will be watched live in all villages across nation: Reddy

Reddy further said that, post-independence such a grand event for Hindus is happening for the 1st time | Photo: PTI

Ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that no major village will be left across the nation where the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will not be watched live.

Reddy also called the January 22 event the grandest event for Hindus since India's independence.

"Not just Hindus but people living all across the world are waiting for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple and are very happy as well. There will be no major village left across the nation where people will not be watching the Pran Pratishtha live. The programme will also be shown live at Time Square," said Reddy while speaking to ANI on Monday.

"A lot of voluntary activities will be done; people will be distributing food; cleanness drives will be organised. People from different walks of life want to participate in the 'seva' of Lord Ram. Makers of the Telagu movie 'HanuMan' have announced that they will donate Rs 5 from each ticket sold," he added.

Reddy further said that, post-independence such a grand event for Hindus is happening for the 1st time.

Meanwhile, secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Monday appealed to the people of the country to conduct a cleanliness movement across temples, starting from Makar Sankranti to the 'Pran Pratishtha' Day. Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that usually falls on January 15 annually.

In a video message posted on 'X', Rai said, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished, I appeal to all the Indians, Ram Bhakts and people belonging to the Hindu community to run a cleanliness movement across temples from Makar Sankranti to Pran Pratishtha Day. Cleanliness is adored by God. I also appeal to the temple authorities to gather the locals at the respective temples at 10 a.m. on January 22, perform Bhajans and celebrate the day."

"The temple authorities are requested to live telecast the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on LED televisions and show it to the locals. After the Pran Pratishtha at 12:20 p.m., there will be an 'aarti' performed. The temple authorities are therefore requested to perform 'aarti' at their temples. All the temples should be made aware of this. After this, 'Prasad' should be distributed to people. You can do it based on your economic capacity and availability," he added.