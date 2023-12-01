Sensex (0.74%)
Above-normal temperatures logged in most parts in December, says IMD

Maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central and north India, IMD Director said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Minimum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
Addressing a press conference about the December temperature and rainfall forecast, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said the occurrence of cold waves over north, northwest, central, east and northeast parts of country during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely remain below normal.
Maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central and north India, he said, adding above normal minimum temperatures are also forecast for most parts.
Speaking about the monthly rainfall forecast for December, Mohapatra said it is most likely to be above normal across the country.
"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during December 2023 is most likely to be above normal (=121 per cent of long period average). Above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the northwest, adjoining areas of central and east India and some areas of extreme south peninsular India," the IMD said.
"Below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the northeast India, north peninsular India and adjoining areas of central India," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

Topics : IMD weather forecasts

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

