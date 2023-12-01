Sensex (0.74%)
Rain brings joy to Rajasthan farmers, to expedite sowing of rabi crops

Rabi crops have been sown in over 84.55 lakh hectares, so far, much below the target of 1.17 crore hectares

wheat, wheat in rain

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Farmers in Rajasthan are rejoicing after some parts of the desert state received fresh rainfall, a development which is likely to provide a big fillip to the sowing of rabi crops.

According to agriculture experts, the rain will expedite the sowing of wheat, gram and mustard.
Rabi crops have been sown in over 84.55 lakh hectares, so far, much below the target of 1.17 crore hectares.

KG Jhalani, wheat trader of Kukarkheda grain market of Jaipur, said although the intensity of rain has reduced, the farmers will still benefit from moisture in the soil.

He said the sowing of rabi crops will increase by at least 10 per cent.

“The farmers were waiting for rain so that they could sow wheat, which is grown mainly in the Ganganagar-Hanumangarh region, Hadoti, Alwar-Bharatpur and Pali-Sirohi regions,” Jhalani said.

“This rain will provide enough moisture for sowing in the fields and make it easier for the farmers. in the areas where gram, wheat and mustard have been sown, this rain will benefit the crops,” Gram trader Shyam Natani said.

According to the data released by the Agriculture Department of Rajasthan, till November 24, 46.47 per cent of wheat, 78.21 per cent of gram and 82.85 per cent of mustard have been sown. The remaining sowing is continuing.

Topics : Agriculture rains Food grain rajasthan Rabi crops rabi sowing

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

