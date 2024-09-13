Business Standard
ABPM-JAY to cover aged 70 or above likely to be operational within a week

According to the sources, initially there will be a pilot launch to sort out any issues that may arise

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said

About 2 crore families and 3 crore individuals will be added to the scheme because of this announcement.

ANI
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

The Central government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) scheme is likely to be operational within a week's time and will initially function as a pilot project, an official sources said.
On September 11, in a move to benefit 4.5 crore families, the Union Cabinet approved health coverage to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of income under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
According to the sources, initially there will be a pilot launch to sort out any issues that may arise. This scheme is also expected to help women further as 58 per cent of the 70 plus age group are women of which 54 per cent are widows.
 
The expansion, with a coverage of 5 lakh per family annually is expected to bring substantial relief to those who are 70 year old and above. The beneficiary of the scheme aged 70 and above will receive a new health card, ensuring streamlined access to get healthcare benefits.
A beneficiary of the scheme has to register first on the portal for authentication. The facility of face authentication is available on the portal, which will have a designated link for senior citizens aged above 70, explained Official Sources
The Union Ministry of Health will also run media campaigns for increasing awareness at the community level, "There will be an awareness campaign on all media platforms not only through IEC but also through field level workers and other community level participation," official sources said further
"There is no waiting period, no cooling off period. Once eKYC is done, card will be operational for use immediately. Centre will continue to fund its share of the scheme (60 per cent). If states expand the scheme or modifies it to include other age groups, it is up to them. Some states have expanded the beneficiary base beyond SECC. They provide the premium for these beneficiaries. Premium being paid by the Centre to States is being revised, based on the recomendations of a NITI AAYOG committee of Dr Paul," said sources

To take advantage of the scheme those already having the Ayushman card will be needed to apply again for a new card and complete their eKYC again.Those having private insurance and ESIC beneficiaries can also apply for the AB PM-JAY scheme.
About 2 crore families and 3 crore individuals will be added to the scheme because of this announcement. More than 6 crore people have already availed of the benefits of this scheme which has reduced their out-of-pocket expenditure by around 1 lakh crore. The centre will work towards adding more packages that exclusively tend to geriatric care.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

