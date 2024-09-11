Business Standard
Committed to affordable, top quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

Committed to affordable, top quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

His assertion came after the Union Cabinet approved health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi also said the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will boost green mobility and help us build a sustainable future. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is committed to ensuring accessible, affordable and top quality healthcare for every Indian.
His assertion came after the Union Cabinet approved health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana irrespective of their income, benefiting around six crore senior citizens.
The Rs 5-lakh free health insurance cover would benefit senior citizens of around 4.5 crore families. Eligible beneficiaries would be issued a new distinct card under the scheme, the government said.
"We are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable and top quality healthcare for every Indian. In this context, the Cabinet today has decided to further expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to provide health coverage for all citizens above 70 years," Modi said in a post on X.
 
This scheme will ensure dignity, care and security to 6 crore citizens, he added.
Modi also said the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will boost green mobility and help us build a sustainable future.

The prime minister said the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme will boost greater participation in the sector and encourage sustainability.
The Union Cabinet approved two major schemes with a total outlay of Rs 14,335 crore to promote use of electric vehicles, including buses, ambulances and trucks.
The two schemes are PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years, and PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme with a budget of Rs 3,435 crore.
The Union Cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 12,461 crore to support the development of 31,350 MW hydropower projects to be implemented over the next eight years.
In another post, Modi said the modifications in the hydro electric projects scheme approved by the Cabinet will boost infrastructure development in remote areas.
"It will accelerate Hydro Power growth, create jobs and drive investments in the sector," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana healthcare

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

