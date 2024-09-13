IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert estimating the probability of severe rainfall on September 13 in Uttarakhand. The department issued an orange alert in Orissa, Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur and Tripura for today. A ‘low pressure’ area over Bangladesh is expected to result in severe showers in the north-eastern states. The IMD also issued a warning of ‘depression’ over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states, and said that the prevailing weather will impact the region for the following 9 hours. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The post on X (formerly Twitter) says, “Depression over central Uttar Pradesh moved slowly lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 12 Sep over the same region about 40 km west-southwest of Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), 70 km west-northwest of Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh). Likely to continue to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area.”

IMD weather update 2024: Delhi today

It has been raining for a while in Delhi for the past few days, and it is predicted to linger for several more days. According to the meteorological department, the national capital could get light to moderate rain today along with mostly cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The lowest temperature goes to 21 degrees Celsius, with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius possible.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

The IMD has estimated that moderate downpours are likely to occur over West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Severe rainfall is predicted from Sept 13 to Sept 17 in East Uttar Pradesh.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Western and Central India

Isolated severe showers are likely to happen in West Madhya Pradesh on Sept 13, 17, and 18. East Madhya Pradesh is forecast to have it from Sept 13 to Sept 18. Chhattisgarh might get isolated severe rainfall from Sept 15 to Sept 17.

Weather forecast 2024: Southern India

The Met Department has warned that there would be widespread rainfall this week in Coastal Karnataka, Yanam, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Likewise, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are projected to see an average rainfall on Sept 13. Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karaikal, Puducherry, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema for this week.

IMD Weather update 2024: Northeast and Eastern India

For the next seven days, isolated, heavy rain is expected across the northeast, including Meghalaya and Assam. Furthermore, it is anticipated that Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura would experience it on September 13 and that these regions will get intense rainfall from September 13 to September 17. It is expected to reach Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on September 13 and 14. Bihar will likely see it between September 12 and September 16.