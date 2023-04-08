close

"Absolutely breathtaking": Assam CM on Prez flying fighter aircraft

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that it was absolutely breathtaking to see President Draupadi Murmu undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur

President Droupadi Murmu flies Su-30 aircraft

Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that it was absolutely breathtaking to see President Draupadi Murmu undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said, "It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, our Aadarniya Rashtrapati ji, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur. The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed".

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley with a view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station, a statement from the Rastrapati Bhavan said.

Later in the visitor's book, the President expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in which she said, "It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, air and sea. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team at Air Force Station for organising this sortie".

During her visit, the President was also briefed on the aircraft's operational capabilities and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"She expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the IAF," the official statement added.

The President's sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft is a part of her efforts to engage with the armed forces, as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. In March 2023, the President visited INS Vikrant and interacted with officers and sailors on board the indigenously built aircraft.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

