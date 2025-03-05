Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for Aurangzeb remark

SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for Aurangzeb remark

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a 'cruel administrator' and 'built many temples'

Abu Asim Azmi

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi. (Photo: Facebook)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was on Wednesday suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the remainder of the Budget Session after his remark praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb caused uproar in the state, news agency ANI reported. 
Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples." He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.
 
His remark came in the backdrop of the release of Vicky Kaushal-starrer film 'Chhava,' which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second king of Maratha empire.  Azmi's remark drew a lot of flak. Calling Azmi's remarks about Aurangzeb "wrong and unacceptable," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that he should be charged with "treason." 
The former CM accused Azmi of making objectionable statements in the past against Shivaji Maharaj. "Azmi is purposely insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji's Maharaj's bravery and Aurangzeb's cruelty will give goosebumps to people," Shinde said in the council.
 
 
"Aurangzeb tortured Sambhaji Maharaj in an inhuman way. Azmi referred to Aurangzeb as an able administrator who built temples but he razed Kashi Vishveshwar temple," he added.
  The Maharashtra Assembly also saw uproarious scenes on Tuesday, as both the Houses of the state legislature were adjourned for the day over the issue. 
After his remarks drew flak, Azmi said his statements were twisted. "Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments," Azmi said.
 
"The issue is being politicised. Disrupting the budget session due to this is a loss of people of Maharashtra," he added.  (With inputs from agencies)
 

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moots panel of MPs from southern states on delimitation

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana govt has called in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest way forward for the rescue of eight persons

T'gana tunnel: Rescue underway, excavation ongoing to detect human presence

Parliament, New Parliament

Panel seeks factual report on telecom firms' spectrum surrender approval

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

CBI court discharges ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in 2017 sleaze CD case

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 113

Topics : Samajwadi Party BS Web Reports Aurangzeb Mughal empire Maharashtra Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon