LIVE news updates: Trudeau hits out at Trump for starting trade war with Canada
BS Web Team New Delhi
In a blunt news conference during his final days in office, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would plaster retaliatory tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods in response to Trump's 25% tariffs.
“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” a visibly angry Trudeau said. Trump imposed tariffs against Washington's three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin. Just after midnight, Trump put 25% taxes, or tariffs, on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he limited the levy to 10% on Canadian energy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday to attend a private event and also take part in official engagements. Before embarking on his journey, the CM will visit Penamaluru MLA B Prasad's residence at Poranki near Vijayawada. “Following his (Naidu) visit to Prasad's residence, Naidu will start from Gannavaram (Airport) for New Delhi and reach the national capital by 1.30 pm on Wednesday,” said an official release. After completing his engagements in New Delhi, the CM will travel to Visakhapatnam by 9.30 pm on Wednesday to attend the book launch of D Venkateswara Rao on Thursday.
China says it will 'fight till the' end as US vows reciprocal tariffs
In a scathing post on X, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it was ready to "fight till the end" if the United States was hell-bent on waging a trade war as President Donald Trump vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs against the Asian giant.
Tunnel collapse: Rescue ops underway at swift pace, excavation ongoing to detect human presence
The rescue operation at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel, where eight people have been trapped for the past 12 days, continued at a brisk pace on Wednesday, with excavation being carried out at locations suggested by scientists to look for human presence. The conveyor belt at the tunnel, which has been repaired and made operational, is assisting the rescue teams in shifting debris out, officials said.
Alleging rise in crimes against women under BJP govt, Cong announces mega protest in Odisha
The opposition Congress in Odisha announced a state-wide protest on March 10, alleging a rise in crimes against women after the BJP came to power here in June last year. State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das alleged on Tuesday that there was "no governance" in the state after the BJP formed the government and women were the worst affected by this "lawlessness"
Trump announces reciprocal tariffs against India, China from April 2
US President Donald Trump slammed the high tariffs charged by India and other countries including China, calling it "very unfair" and announcing reciprocal tariffs will kick in from next month. In his address to a Joint Session of the US Congress, the president said that the the reciprocal tariffs will commence April 2.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed a Joint Action Committee comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states at an all party meeting on Lok Sabha seats delimitation here. Moving a resolution, Stalin said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, 1971 Census should be the basis for it.
PM Modi hails Biju Patnaik's contribution on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the contribution of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, and said he was staunchly committed to democratic ideals. "Remembering Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. We fondly recall his contribution towards Odisha's development and empowering people," Modi
BJP-led Centre pays lip service to Tamil for votes, alleges CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led union government paid mere lip service to Tamil language for the sake of votes and dubbed the ruling party at the Centre as Tamil's "enemy." Writing to party workers as part of his series on the theme of "all-time opposition to Hindi imposition," Stalin recalled DMK founder leader C N Annadurai's views on the issue.
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST