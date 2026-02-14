Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Access to justice must deliver real outcomes for all: CJI Surya Kant

Access to justice must deliver real outcomes for all: CJI Surya Kant

While placing stress on integration of technology into the justice system, he said that AI must assist, and not replace, judicial reasoning

Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said access to justice cannot remain an abstract ideal reserved for the legally empowered and must translate into real outcomes for marginalised citizens.

Speaking at the 11th biennial meeting of the Commonwealth Judicial Educators (CJE) here, CJI Kant said judicial leadership cannot be confined to administrative authority or institutional hierarchy and must be understood as an intellectual and ethical orientation.

"Access to justice cannot remain an abstract ideal reserved for the legally empowered. It must translate into real outcomes for the last person standing in the line, the marginalised citizen whose faith in the justice system rests upon its accessibility, responsiveness and humanity," the CJI said.

 

While placing stress on integration of technology into the justice system, he said that AI must assist, and not replace, judicial reasoning.

CJI Kant said judicial leadership demands not only administrative foresight but deep empathy, and the courts must be vigilant to ensure that procedural complexity does not transform into a barrier for those in need of protection.

The CJI said the convergence of arbitration, mediation and specialised courts reflects an overarching transformation: from a litigation-centric paradigm to a justice-centric ecosystem.

"This transformation acknowledges that justice must be accessible not only in principle but in practice -- timely, efficient and responsive to the needs of litigants," he said.

CJI Kant said courts must continuously earn public trust through clarity of reasoning, transparency, and consistency.

"Judges must appreciate not only the doctrinal aspects of constitutional law but the philosophical foundations that give those doctrines meaning. Comparative constitutional dialogue, historical study, and ethical reflection are essential components of this educational process," he said.

He said courts must act as guardians of constitutional identity even as they adapt to changing realities.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, this responsibility also carries an outward dimension, engaging with global judicial communities to share," he added.

The CJI asked Commonwealth judicial platforms to increasingly recognise jurisprudential contributions emerging from India and the wider Asian region, as it would strengthen shared learning and better reflect the Commonwealth's collective commitment to accessible, people-centred justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

