Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, advised rest for 3-4 days: Sule

Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, advised rest for 3-4 days: Sule

Pawar was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic here earlier this week from his residence in Baramati town, Pune district, after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough

Mumbai: NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who was undergoing treatment for a chest infection at a private hospital here, was discharged from the facility on Saturday afternoon. The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member left the hospital around 1 pm.

Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said he has been advised to rest for three to four days. "Accordingly, he will rest at home and will resume his daily work thereafter," she said in a social media post.

Pawar was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic here earlier this week from his residence in Baramati town, Pune district, after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.

 

"He (Pawar) sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. He also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated him and took care of him," Sule wrote.

Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, had said in the morning that Pawar was in good health and had recovered well. Pawar would be discharged later in the day, he had said.

"The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements," the doctor had said.

Vitthal Maniyar, a close friend and aide of Pawar, said the NCP (SP) chief will rest at his Pune residence for the next couple of days and will likely travel to Mumbai after completing his course of medication.

The former Union minister, who lost his nephew and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, is an oral cancer survivor.

Topics : Sharad Pawar Supriya Sule Maharashtra News

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

