Business Standard
Home / India News / Accused behind threat messages being identified: Civil aviation secretary

Accused behind threat messages being identified: Civil aviation secretary

At least 10 flights have been disrupted due to bomb threat messages, mostly on social media, received by airlines

Flight, plane, Airplane

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam suggested in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which is headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, that investigators have gathered some information and are taking action. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The issue of multiple hoax threat messages to various airlines, which have disrupted many Indian flights, came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that accused are being identified and action taken.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam suggested in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which is headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, that investigators have gathered some information and are taking action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They are working on a few other cases of such hoax messages, he added.

He, however, cited the sensitivity of information due to the ongoing probe into the matter to decline to share more details, sources said.

 

They said Jha raised the issue of the number of hoax threat calls that airlines have received in the past couple of days, leading to diversion of flights, including one bound for Chicago.

At least 10 flights have been disrupted due to bomb threat messages, mostly on social media, received by airlines.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

100 representatives from 60 French companies arrived New Delhi

India and France strengthen aerospace ties, signs MoU for bilateral coop

IGI, Terminal-1 collapses, Airport Incident

Govt ropes in CBRI to advise operators on structural aspects of airports

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Bhubaneswar Airport capacity to rise to 8 mn per year: Aviation minister

AirSewa logo

HC directs Centre to decide representation on inefficiencies of AirSewa

PremiumAt 36, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has a lot of responsibilities. He is now the sole Cabinet minister from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and, almost certainly, the youngest civil aviation minister India has had. He is national general secretary of the T

K Ram Mohan Naidu: TDP's sole face in the Cabinet is known for his promises

Topics : Civil Aviation Ministry flights airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon